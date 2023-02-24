Part of State Highway 29 to be shut down for new bridge construction

This new traffic shift, which will close part of SH 29 near US 183, will allow "excavation and construction of a new bridge."

AUSTIN, Texas — Motorists driving in and around State Highway 29 will see a new traffic pattern starting on Tuesday.

In a new announcement from the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, a new traffic shift is scheduled to be implemented on Tuesday, Feb. 28. This new traffic shift, which will close part of SH 29 near US 183, will allow "excavation and construction of a new bridge."

Although the four lanes of traffic that move throughout SH 29 will continue, drivers are advised to use extra caution while traveling through the intersection.

The bridge is part of Phase Three of the 183A project. This project entails extending the 10-mile 183A Toll Road by 5.3 miles north from Hero Way to north of SH 29. Once completed, the project will have two tolled lanes in both directions, which will be located "primarily within the existing median of the US 183 corridor" in addition to an "adjacent shared use path from Hero Way to Seward Junction Loop," the release stated.

According to the project's website, the closure of SH 29 will remain in place "indefinitely" until the first phase of the project is completed. In addition to the closure of SH 29, the northbound to southbound U-turn south of SH 29, and the pedestrian crosswalks at the intersection of SH 29 and US 183 will be closed.

Drivers wanting to use the U-turn are instead advised to use the turnarounds at Seward Junction Loop or north of SH 29 to access southbound US 183.