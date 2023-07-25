Safety improvements completed at intersection of South Congress Avenue and Ramble Lane

The safety improvements took seven months to complete.

AUSTIN, Texas — South Austin commuters will be happy to hear that after seven months of construction, the intersection safety project at South Congress Avenue and Ramble Lane has been completed.

City of Austin crews began working on the safety improvements in early December 2022. According to the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department, a new traffic signal has been installed with three new high-visibility crosswalks and a new northbound left turn lane at the intersection. New shared-use paths have also been placed on both sides of South Congress Avenue to provide increased safety and mobility for pedestrians, cyclists and public transit riders.

The City said the completed improvements include:

A new sidewalk on the south side of Ramble Lane

New Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible curb ramps on all four corners

A new CapMetro bus stop to make it easier for people to access northbound bus service

A new northbound left-turn lane to reduce rear-end crashes

New raised median along Congress Avenue, south of Ramble Lane for improved access management

The City completed the project in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The project was funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) with a local match coming from the 2018 Mobility Bond. Learn more.

Check out the City's photo gallery of the completed project.