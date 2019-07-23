AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and Capital Metro are working together to make it easier for you to walk, bike, bus or share a car as you commute each day.

Smart trips Austin is a transportation options program that aims to increase the use of transportation that reduces traffic on the road.

"Smart trips is a travel training program put on by the City of Austin and Capital Metro," said Ashley Greenstein with the Austin Transportation Department. "This our 5th year doing it, and we do it at a neighborhood scale. Every year we move to a different part of Austin, to expand and educate folks on all the transportation options we have available."

You can find out more about the program by checking out their website.

