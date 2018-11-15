Austin — If you travel on State Highway 71, your commute could be a lot smoother as the Texas Department of Transportation plans on making improvements on the roadway.

TxDOT representatives are planning on improving the intersection of FM-1209, which is west of Bastrop. They plan to add frontage roads and an overpass. These improvements are expected to make that stretch of road safer and drivers will be able to move through faster.

Thursday night, anyone who attends the open house at the Bastrop Convention and exhibit center can ask questions about the improvements. This will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

TxDOT said they plan on doing this on Tucker Hill Lane, Pope Bend Road, Ross Road, Kellam Road and FM-1209.

