AUSTIN, Texas — The Republic of Texas Biker Rally will hold their annual motorcycle parade Friday evening. That means Austin resident can expect to see road closures beginning as early as 6 p.m and will end at midnight.

Road closures will affect Congress Avenue from Cesar Chavez to 11th Street. The side streets of Congress Ave will be closed between Brazos and Colorado Streets.

Alternative routes for traffic include:

Colorado and Brazos Streets from North to South

11th and Riverside Dr. from East to West

The motorcycle parade is set to begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Travis County Expo Center. Bikers will be escorted by the Austin Police Department towards the Capital on Congress Ave.

