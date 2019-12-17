ROLLINGWOOD, Texas — The City of Rollingwood is trying to combat traffic caused by the annual Austin Trail of Lights event.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, from now through Dec. 23, Rollingwood is closing some of the city's roads after being "inundated" by the traffic.

The City has placed the following measures in effect:

Residential roads will be closed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly for the rest of the Trail of Lights event that ends on Dec. 23.

An officer will be at a barricade at Riley Road/Paige Drive and Stratford Drive.

Unmanned barricades will also be present at Stratford and Ashworth drives and Ridgewood Road and Hatley Drive.

RELATED:

Austin's Trail of Lights: Avoid these roads at these times

Austin's Trail of Lights: How 'Yule Fest' 1965 became the holiday celebration we know today

The Statesman reported that an administrator for the City said traffic entering Zilker Park was backed up on Stratford. In order to avoid the traffic jam, driving apps sent drivers to the Trail of Lights down Rollingwood streets, including Ashworth, Hatley and Riley.

“This has caused conditions that may be unsafe to residents, including restricted access to your homes and limited access for emergency vehicles,” officials said in a message sent to Rollingwood residents, according to the Statesman.

KVUE has a full list of Austin Trail of Lights road closures that you can find here.

WATCH: The History of Austin's Trail of Lights

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin police: SWAT standoff taking place at car wash business after man breaks in

FBI, Texas Rangers joining search for missing Austin mother, baby

Father makes plea for missing Austin mother and her 2-week-old baby girl