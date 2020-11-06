Austin City Council approves reduced speed limits in neighborhoods, certain roads

Speeding is the primary contributing factor in approximately 25% of traffic crashes resulting in death.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council unanimously approved reduced speed limits in city neighborhoods and certain urban core streets on Thursday, June 11.

According to an Austin Department of Transportation study, speeding is the primary contributing factor in approximately 25% of traffic crashes resulting in death. The results are based on a year-long comprehensive study of speed limits on Austin roads.

The newly approved speed limits are outlined in three parts:

Neighborhood Streets – streets that are approximately 36 feet or less in width and have primarily front-facing residential land uses will be posted at 25 mph. Some neighborhood streets wider than 36 feet will also have reduced posted speed limits.

– streets that are approximately 36 feet or less in width and have primarily front-facing residential land uses will be posted at 25 mph. Some neighborhood streets wider than 36 feet will also have reduced posted speed limits. Urban Core Arterials – most arterial streets within the city urban core bounded by US 183, State Highway 71, and Loop 1, will be posted at 35 mph or less, with a few exceptions.

– most arterial streets within the city urban core bounded by US 183, State Highway 71, and Loop 1, will be posted at 35 mph or less, with a few exceptions. Downtown Streets – most streets within the area bounded by North Lamar Boulevard, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Interstate Highway 35, and Lady Bird Lake will be posted at 25 mph. Guadalupe Street, Lavaca Street, MLK Jr. Boulevard, 15th Street, Cesar Chavez Street and Lamar Boulevard will be posted at 30 mph.

An interactive map of updated speed zones can be found online here.