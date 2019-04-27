AUSTIN, Texas — Police on Tuesday identified the man killed Friday in a fatal collision on Research Boulevard. Leon Rogelio Andres Salmeron, 23, died as a result of his injuries.

Based on preliminary investigation, police believe a red, 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Salmeron was headed southbound on the 8200 block of the Research Boulevard service road when the driver of a grey, 2005 Honda Accord failed to yield right of way from a private drive while attempting to exit The Park at Crestview Apartments. Both vehicles then collided, causing the truck to strike a concrete support column.

The driver of the Honda reportedly fled on foot. Once that individual is identified, police will charge them with failure to stop and render aid.

ATCEMS said while there was one death, there were no other patients transported to the hospital. The crash occurred around 8:07 p.m.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is the 24th fatal traffic crash so far this year in Austin, which have resulted in 25 deaths.

