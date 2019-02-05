AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are seeking a suspect after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Austin Thursday morning.

The crash, which happened shortly after 6 a.m., was reported in the 8700 block of North Lamar Blvd.

During a press conference, police said a dark small pickup truck was traveling northbound on North Lamar Boulevard when it hit a man trying to cross the road. The driver allegedly did not stop and drove away from the scene.

JP Harrington/KVUE

Police said the victim, who is described to be a Hispanic man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital where he died.

At the time of the crash, there was a Capitol Metro bus parked at a bus stop near the crash. Officers are working to get the video from that bus to find out more information about the crash, according to police.

Police said the driver's pickup truck will have significant damage to the passenger's side of it. If you have any information regarding this case, call police.

The northbound lanes of North Lamar Boulevard were shut down north of US 183. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

