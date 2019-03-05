AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. to the intersection of Wells Branch Parkway and FM 1825 in North Austin.

The pedestrian was transported to the St. David's Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

The northbound frontage road at FM 1825 and Wells Branch is shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.