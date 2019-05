AUSTIN, Texas — Someone has died in a car crash in North Austin Thursday morning, according to the Austin Police Department.

The crash, which happened shortly after 6 a.m., was reported in the 8700 block of North Lamar Blvd. The Austin American-Statesman reported that a pedestrian was killed.

The northbound lanes of North Lamar Boulevard were shut down north of US 183. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

