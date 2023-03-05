Northwest Hills residents upset about proposal to add 15 speed bumps on road

The Austin Transportation Department said the City had been receiving complaints of speeding concerns and pedestrian safety on Greystone Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Transportation Department (ATD) has several approaches when trying to reduce speeding throughout the city. One of their most recent proposed projects is sparking controversy in Northwest Hills neighborhood.

The ATD said the City had been receiving complaints of speeding concerns and pedestrian safety on Greystone Drive. The City conducted a study on the road to address all the cars traveling 10 mph over the posted speed limit of 30 mph.

Following the study, the proposed plan is to add 15 speed bumps in a 2-mile stretch of road.

One neighbor stated that the amount of speed bumps is excessive and inconvenient and will impact their day-to-day activities.

"I think like the densest number of speed bumps on any road in Austin," Chris Lamprecht said. "My neighbor, Brian, has kids. He thinks he goes out six times a day. So, that's hundreds of bumps ... So, it's just, for some of us, it's just inconvenient going over the bumps and the cars."

For others, it would simply be a challenge to get over the speed bumps if they were installed. While neighbors understand the dangers of speeding, resident Kathy Khazen said her late husband was handicapped and the speed bumps created issues.

"He had a van with a ramp and that made the van go way low," Khazen said. "So, we had to find alternative routes all the time wherever we went."

If the City were to put speed bumps on the street, Khazen said there is no other way out.

"We always had to find a different way where there were no speed bumps and if we had to go over, we went very slowly ... and every so often, one would scrape," Khazen said. "So, it was always worrisome."

Khazen is now advocating for the other elders in the community who could potentially go through the same conflict.

The ATD stated that it has received mixed reviews about the speed bump plan.

"We are revising the plan to address neighborhood feedback and will adjust the plan accordingly," an ATD spokesperson stated in an email. "This includes reducing the number of rows of speed cushions and improving pedestrian crossings."

The department also stressed the importance of safe roads, saying, "Greystone Drive has many sections of the street shared by vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists. It is important to address speeding on shared streets."

Lamprecht said neighbors are hoping to raise awareness about these speed bumps. On Thursday, May 4, Lamprecht is setting up a table at the intersection of Greystone Drive and Hart Lane to get signatures for a petition.

