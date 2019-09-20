AUSTIN, Texas — Heads up, North Austin drivers! There will be a weekend closure happening that will affect MoPac.

The southbound MoPac exit for Wells Branch Parkway will be closed Sunday from 4 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews will be conducting work at the toll plaza. Also, westbound Shoreline Drive will be closed between Burnet Road and MoPac.

Drivers should consider using the Palmer Lane exit as an alternate route.

