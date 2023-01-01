New Year's Day collision results in four people at South Austin hospital

Of the eight involved, four were transported to hospitals in the area. The other four patients had minor injuries and refused EMS transport.

AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning crash resulted in four people being transported to the hospital on Sunday.

At 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) were called out to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Alamdea Drive for a two vehicle collision. Once on the scene, medics discovered that of the five people involved in the collision, one person was pinned in their vehicle.

The pinned-in person was extricated from their vehicle shortly after ATCEMS arrived on scene and were declared a "trauma alert."

After the extrication, two of the adult patients were transported to hospitals in South Austin. One person had critical, life-threatening injuries and the other had potentially serious injuries.

Following the initial people transported, two more adults were taken to the hospital with minor, non life-threatening injuries.

In an update from ATCEMS at 3:07 a.m., the number of people involved in the collision increased to eight people. Of the eight involved, four were transported to hospitals in the area. The other four patients had minor injuries and refused EMS transport.

FINAL Vehicle Rescue at E Riverside Dr/ Alameda Dr: #ATCEMSMedics now reporting a total of 8 patients involved. 4 patients were transported (as reported in previous tweets), and 4 patients w/ minor injuries that refused EMS transport to the hospital. No other info available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 1, 2023