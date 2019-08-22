AUSTIN, Texas — Lime debuted their "Gen 3" scooters that aim to be safer, more durable and have a better rider experience.

So, what changes have been made?

To ensure safety, Lime scooters wheels have grown from 8" to 10" in diameter. This change will provide the scooter with more stability and tire grip along with shock absorptions for those bumpy paths.

"We built this scooter to cruise on urban terrain with ease," said Joe Deshotel, Lime Texas government relations and community relations manager.

The wheels are also mountain-bike style with two-sided suspension on the front wheels. This model of the Lime scooter will be the first to have this type of technology.

What about the brakes?

Gen 3 will have not have one, but three forms of braking. You read that correctly – three!

There will be mechanical braking on the front wheel along with electrical and mechanical braking on the rear wheel.

Being able to park will also be a breeze, Lime has developed virtual parking zones to help riders park in approved areas by the city.

Crucial parts of the scooter were also built with waterproofing technology to protect from multiple types of weather conditions.

The battery life was upgraded as well, extending the range of a scooter by 50%, adding up to about 30 extra miles. An LED light strip will inform riders if the scooter is charged without having to look at their app.

With Lime having multiple lawsuits in their past, they're working on how to pursue rider safety and hope to incorporate personalized rider messages, step-by-step navigation and more in the future.

