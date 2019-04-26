MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The video above was published in 2018.

A Marble Falls police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on the way to work early Friday, April 26, according to the City of Marble Falls.

The fallen officer has been identified as Officer Andrew Howe.

Officer Howe had been with the department for nearly two years, and the cause of the accident is still being investigated with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officer Howe joined the Marble Falls Police Department in June 2017, after having served on the Richardson Police Department for 10 years, the city said.

"Please keep Officer Howe's family in your thoughts during this difficult time," the city said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

