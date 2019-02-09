AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was killed and killed by a semi-truck early Labor Day morning on Interstate 35.

The crash happened near 16th Street in Central Austin just after 3 a.m. Monday morning.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, when medics arrived they found the man dead on the scene. It is not clear at this time how old the man was.

Southbound I-35 lanes are completely shut down in the 1500 block of I-35, Austin police said. Drivers should expect delays in that area and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

Drivers are currently forced to take the 15th Street exit as an alternate route.

Austin police said people should not try to cross the interstate, especially at night.

"We get a lot of 18-wheelers up and down I-35. If somebody tries to cross the road in the middle of the night, they're taking a chance with their own life," said an Austin police officer.

