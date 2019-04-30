AUSTIN, Texas — The video above was published in February.

Officials have identified the man who died after he was involved in a pin-in crash on U.S. Highway 290 in West Austin Tuesday morning.

Officials identified the man as Samuel Joseph Laurence, 33.

Multiple cars crashed in the 11100 block of West U.S. 290 near Fitzhugh Road at around 7 a.m. Laurence died at the scene of the crash, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS said three people were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.