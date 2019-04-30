AUSTIN, Texas — The video above was published in February.

A man has died after he was involved in a pin-in crash on U.S. Highway 290 in West Austin, medics said Tuesday morning.

Multiple cars crashed in the 11100 block of West U.S. 290 near Fitzhugh Road at around 7 a.m. The man died at the scene of the crash, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS said three people were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The highway is shut down in both directions at Fitzhugh Road due to the crash.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'It's fight or flight': Domestic violence witnessed by dozens as victim desperately sought help on Loop 360

Amber Guyger 911 call: Five things to know about Botham Jean shooting

Austin homeowners frustrated with developer pushing up against their backyards