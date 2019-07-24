AUSTIN, Texas — A man and his dog have died after they tried to cross Interstate 35 early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the man tried to cross the interstate at Riverside Drive shortly after 4 a.m. Several cars hit the man and his dog, officials said.

The man and his dog died shortly after the collision.

RELATED: Why does it keep happening? Another pedestrian killed on I-35 over the weekend

RELATED: Dangerous by design: Poor planning puts Austin pedestrian safety at risk

RELATED: After I-35 death, Austin police say drivers should call 911 if pedestrians try to cross road

RELATED: To curb pedestrian deaths on I-35, TxDOT launches campaign

The road was closed for a while, but it has since reopened.

This marks yet another death that resulted from a pedestrian trying to cross the busy interstate. By KVUE's count, this is the 10th time this has happened this year. The Texas Department of Transportation and police have made attempts at trying to stop residents from running across I-35.

WATCH: Austin city leaders admit poor planning as pedestrian deaths rise

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin's El Patio Restaurant to close after 65 years

CEO: Pennsylvania schools rejected offer to pay students' late lunch bills

Hutto man loses leg after exposure to flesh-eating bacteria on Texas coast