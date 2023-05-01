Kyle City Council reduces speed limits on FM 150, FM 2770 after TxDOT study

New signage for the speed limit changes will be put in place in mid-January, according to the City.

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle City Council has voted to reduce the speed limit along parts of Farm to Market 150 and Farm to Market 2770, known as Jack C. Hays Trail.

The council adopted an ordinance reducing the speed limit during its Dec. 20 meeting. Now, the speed limit for southbound traffic on FM 2770 will drop to 45 mph along the road north of the Bob Shelton Stadium to FM 150. The northbound lanes will also see a reduced speed limit along the same stretch.

Meanwhile, the speed limit for eastbound traffic on FM 150 will drop to 35 mph from the I-35 northbound frontage road to Lehman Road. The limit will reduce to 45 mph from Lehman Road to just east of Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard, and to 50 mph from just east of Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard to SH 21.

The speed limit for westbound traffic on FM 150 will drop to 35 mph from Lehman Road to the I-35 northbound frontage road, to 45 miles per hour between just east of Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard to Lehman Road, and to 50 miles per hour from SH 21 to just east of Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard.

There will also be a reduced speed of 35 miles per hour for school zones on FM 150.

According to a release from the City, the new speed limits were recommended following a traffic study by the Texas Department of Transportation that showed the new speeds would improve public safety.

New signage for the speed limit changes will be put in place in mid-January, according to the City.