All lanes of Highway 71 shut down due to 18-wheeler crash

LAKEWAY, Texas — A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 71 in Lakeway has resulted in all lanes being closed in both directions.
On Wednesday at 5:21 a.m., the Lakeway Police Department (LPD) tweeted that all lanes of Hwy 71 were closed between Great Divide Drive and Bee Cave Parkway.
Details are extremely limited, but LPD stated that drivers should expect significant delays until the road is cleared. No injuries have been reported following the crash.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
