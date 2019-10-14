AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers should be aware of nightly closure in Georgetown on Interstate 35 until Thursday, October 17th.

Northbound I-35 will be reduced to one lane at Ronald Reagan Boulevard nightly through from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Delays are expected in the area, so plan ahead and leave with extra time.

It is encouraged to stick to your service road on I-35 if traveling in the northbound direction.

WATCH: What the Beep: Manor commuters say toll road stops too short

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

‘No one's given me the time of day.’ | Circle K gas customer frustrated over diesel mishap that cost her over $1,000

1 missing after Hard Rock Hotel collapse, building still unstable

ACL headliner Mumford & Sons rehearses with Austin high school band before festival set