GEORGETOWN, Texas — All southbound lanes on Interstate 35 were shut down after a crash involving a semi and a pickup truck.

The Georgetown Police Department said the crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near Williams Drive.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All traffic was being diverted at MM 262 as officials investigate the scene, police said.

Drivers were encouraged to find an alternate route.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

