MARBLE FALLS, Texas — A Marble Falls police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on the way to work early Friday, April 26, according to the City of Marble Falls.

The fallen officer has been identified as Officer Andrew Howe, 36, from Leander.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Howe was going at a high rate of speed around a curve when he was thrown off of his motorcycle.

DPS told KVUE the incident happened on RM 1431 at mile marker 518 around 5:20 a.m.

Howe was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Marble Falls where he was pronounced dead, according to DPS.

Officer Howe had been with the department for nearly two years, and the cause of the accident is still being investigated by DPS.

Marble Falls Police Department Marble Falls Police Department added a new photo.

Officer Howe joined the Marble Falls Police Department in June 2017, after having served on the Richardson Police Department for 10 years, the city said.

"Please keep Officer Howe's family in your thoughts during this difficult time," the city said in a statement.

Funeral arrangements were announced on Monday. Viewing will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Marble Falls.

