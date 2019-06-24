AUSTIN, Texas — One of the largest automakers in the world is helping ease traffic problems in Austin.

The City of Austin and Ford are teaming up to help more people get around town by launching the "City One Challenge."

The program is aimed at helping people living in East Austin get to places like grocery stores and healthcare providers.

Everyone can give feedback on Austin's traffic problems online and at community meetings. Then, individuals, businesses and start-ups will propose solutions.

City leaders and Ford will pick winners and give them up to $100,000 to fund pilot projects.

Mayor Steve Adler said he's ready to hear everyone's ideas.

"I know for a fact that almost everybody in Austin has a really good idea to solve mobility in the city," he said. "The goal of the City One Challenge is to take a good idea and turn it into a great solution."

If you would like to get involved, there will be a community workshop on July 18.

