Fatal motorcycle crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist has died following a collision in the Oak Hill neighborhood of South Austin.

At 8:10 a.m. on March 8, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and the Oak Hill Fire Department responded to a call involving a single motorcycle collision at Southwest Parkway.

Details are limited, but 10 minutes later, medics received a "deceased on scene" pronouncement of the adult motorcyclist. It is unknown at this time what the motorcyclist collided with.

Drivers are instructed to avoid the area and expect road delays and closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#TravisCoTrafficFatality FINAL Motorcycle Collision at 10601-10817 Southwest Pkwy: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased on Scene pronouncement of an adult patient. Expect extended road closures near the scene & choose alternate routes. No other information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 8, 2023