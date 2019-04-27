AUSTIN, Texas — According to Austin-Travis County EMS, one man has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Research Blvd. in Austin.

ATCEMS said they are still on the scene working on a vehicle rescue.

ATCEMS said while there was one death, there were no other patients transported to the hospital.

RELATED:

Marble Falls police officer dies in motorcycle crash

Man dies after driving wrong way in Cedar Park

Road closures are expected in the area and it should be avoided as crews continue to work the crash.

This is a developing story and this story will be updated as more information comes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Marble Falls police officer dies in motorcycle crash

Man accused of breaking into dorm rooms, watching women sleep at Texas State

Volunteers reportedly find hundreds of dead animals in Galveston