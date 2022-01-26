Elgin resident gathers thousands of signatures on petition to expand U.S. 290

The resident said what was once a 20-minute drive is now an hour drive. He added that the increase in car congestion is causing accidents.

ELGIN, Texas — An Elgin resident has gathered more than 2,500 signatures on a petition to expand U.S. Highway 290 through Manor and Elgin.

“Me trying to drive into Austin to try to do something with my children, we feel like we're stuck in Elgin because we can't get into Austin,” said Elgin resident Anthony Stowe.

Stowe said what was once a 20-minute drive is now an hour drive. He added that the increase in car congestion is causing accidents.

“Road rage has been growing, accidents have been growing,” Stowe said.

According to data KVUE received from TXDOT, car crashes have been increasing over the past five years on U.S. 290 between Manor and Elgin. In 2020, there were 195 crashes in that stretch of highway and 218 crashes in 2021.

The Central Texas Regional Mobile Authority (CTRMA) is doing a study on the U.S. 290 toll road, stretching from State Highway 130 to State Highway 95.

CTRMA sent KVUE a statement reading in part:

“There is not a completion date for the study at this time. The impacts of the pandemic have affected the project and further discussion on next steps are continuing internally. No date has been set however to finalize the study.”

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Tanvi Varma on social media: Twitter