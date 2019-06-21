GEORGETOWN, Texas — After a dump truck's tires blew out Friday, the driver lost control of the truck and eventually slipped down the side of an overpass in Georgetown.

Shortly before 10:20 a.m., the dump truck was driving north on the east frontage road of Interstate 35, north of the State Highway 130 interchange, when the truck's tires blew out.

The driver then lost control, left the frontage road, spun around and slid backward down the cement embankment into the edge of Berry Creek, Georgetown police said.

A KVUE viewer took a photo of the crash.

A dump truck fell off an overpass in Georgetown Friday.

KVUE viewer

The driver has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Montecillo Masonry, Inc. of Austin owns the dump truck.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

High arsenic levels in bottled water sold at Whole Foods, Target, group warns

Mother claims she was handed her deceased infant daughter at Cleveland daycare

Taylor police chief responds to teen's viral arrest video

1,000 National Guard troops heading to Texas border, governor says