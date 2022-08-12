Expect road closures in Downtown Austin and Round Rock this weekend

Here's a look at where exactly the closures will happen.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several downtown roads will close Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., the Austin Transporation Department announced on Twitter Friday.

The first closure effects the stretch of 8th Street to 11th Street on Congress Avenue as well as one block east and west. Both 7th Street and 8th Street will have intermittent closures.

Another closure will impact Colorado Street from 11th Street to 13th Street and also west to Lavaca Street.

Officials said the closures are "to accommodate a temporary use of the right of way" and did not offer any more information.

Meanwhile, the Round Rock Police Department announced that a film crew will record a street protest scene in two downtown locations on Saturday.

KVUE has reached out to officials for details on the film project. This story will be updated if more information is received.