The Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are reporting multiple crashes on Interstate Highway 35 both northbound and southbound.

One crash occurred on the 8700 block of the N. I-35 service road northbound, the other on the 7500 block of N. I-35 southbound.

APD, ATCEMS and Austin Fire Department rescued three people from the crashes on the northbound lanes requiring three ambulances. All three were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, two with serious injuries and the third with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash on I-35 southbound closed all lanes and asked people to avoid the area if possible. ATCEMS said two individuals were transported by the fourth ambulance to Dell Seton with non-life-threating injuries, and the final ambulance transported a patient to St. Davids ER with non-life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS expects traffic delays to continue.

