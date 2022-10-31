All lanes open between Oak Knoll Road, Duval Road following crash on US 183 Hwy

AUSTIN, Texas — All lanes are open following a crash that led to all southbound lanes of U.S. 183 Highway southbound being closed between Oak Knoll Road and Duval Road Monday morning.
At around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, a crash led to all lanes on 183 southbound being closed between Oak Knoll Road and Duval Road, which is south of Lakeline Mall. Drivers are being merged onto Mopac or Interstate Highway 35 to avoid the area.
Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to State Highway 45.
At 8:25 a.m., the crash has been cleared and traffic has resumed to normal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
'Cinderella season' | Not the score they hoped, but Austin FC fans leave happy at how far the team came