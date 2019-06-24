AUSTIN, Texas — One of the largest automakers in the world could help ease traffic problems in Austin.

The City of Austin and Ford executives will announce a new program to address mobility solutions on Monday.

Details haven't been released yet, but Ford lists Austin as a new spot for its "City One" program online. According to Ford's website, the program will help people access healthy living in East Austin.

Ford leaders and Mayor Steve Adler will provide more details on this program during a press conference at 9 a.m.

