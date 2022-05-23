TxDOT launches 2022 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

Law enforcement officers across Texas will be on high alert for drivers not wearing their seatbelts.

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Monday, May 23, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will launch its annual "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the campaign. TxDOT says "Click It or Ticket" has helped save 6,972 lives, prevent 120,000 serious injuries and save $26.3 billion in related economic costs over the past two decades.

This year, the Elgin, Texas, teen who went viral after his truck was swept up by a tornado has joined TxDOT's campaign.

Riley Leon spoke at a TxDOT media conference on May 16 about how wearing a seatbelt saved him when he was caught in the March 21 tornado.

"It was a couple days after that I realized that thank God I wore my seatbelt that day. Because if not, the accident could have been more tragic. I probably wouldn't be here at this moment without my seatbelt. But, thankfully, I wore it and I'm here," Leon said.

With the campaign now in effect, police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers across Texas will be on the lookout for people not wearing their seatbelts. The "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign starts May 23 and runs through June 5.

Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200. Children younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet, 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.

