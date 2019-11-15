AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The attached video is from a related story on the temporary Downtown Station.

On Thursday, the Austin City Council unanimously approved two resolutions aiming to improve transportation in and around the growing Domain in North Austin.

One resolution seeks to continue working on two new MetroRail stops along the Red Line in North Austin.

RELATED:

Capital Metro approves $403M budget for 2020

CapMetro opens temporary Downtown Austin station

The new stops would include the Broadmoor Rail Station by The Domain and the nearby McKalla Place Rail Station at McKalla Place soccer stadium. City staff were directed to work with CapMetro in exploring financing tools.

RELATED:

Austin FC owners provide updates on stadium construction in 'State of the Stadium Address'

CapMetro proposes updated transit plan costing up to $9.8 billion

The other resolution directs city staff to explore a partnership with the Red Line Parkway Initiative, a nonprofit organization that aims to enhance and develop the Red Line Trail and Parkway.

Council Member Leslie Pool said the passing of the resolutions shows a strong commitment to achieving Austin's climate protection goals.

"We know from a 2018 environmental report that single-occupancy vehicles produce 36% of Austin's greenhouse gas emissions," said Pool. "I’m proud that this Council demonstrated its strong commitment to achieving our climate protection goals."



WATCH: CapMetro proposes updated Austin transit plan

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Rodney Reed: His fight for a new trial and why prosecutors say he's guilty

More than 100 Central Texas kids seeking adoption at annual Heart Gallery event

Fight at Popeyes drive-thru in California caught on camera

Timeline: How did Rodney Reed end up on death row?