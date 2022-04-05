Road closures in Cedar Park ensnare drivers in traffic, repairs may last through Wednesday

Emergency crews are actively working to make repairs to traffic signals at Bagdad and Whitestone. Major delays are expected.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Significant delays are expected near the intersection of Bagdad Road and Whitestone Boulevard (RM 1431) in Cedar Park as crews work to repair traffic signals that have gone awry.

The busy intersection sees heavy traffic, especially during peak hours, which is why officials are urging motorists to find alternate routes or risk prolonged delays.

The traffic signals suffered damage after a private dump truck crashed into them. The wreck nearly brought the poles and cables to the ground. Crews have been forced to completely remove and replace those signals which require a large footprint for those crews to operate.

TRAFFIC ALERT info: here's some more info on that traffic alert you've been seeing from @CedarParkPD and us today. Bagdad Rd, betw Whitestone (RM 1431) and New Hope, closed for emergency signal repair. More info: https://t.co/dw4hZH8r2u pic.twitter.com/386epAO8m7 — City of Cedar Park (@CedarParkTX) April 5, 2022

Currently, Bagdad between Whitestone and New Hope is closed. Whitestone at Bagdad is only open to thru traffic with no turn access and intermittent lane closures.

Cedar Park officials said these closures are expected to last as late as Wednesday. An advisory from the City said only residents and school bus drivers for Carriage Hills, Silverstone and Cedar Grove subdivisions will be allowed to access those subdivisions from Bagdad. Other drivers who use Bagdad Road should seek alternate routes.

People who travel south on Bagdad, such as Leander High School students and parents, are urged to find alternate routes.

