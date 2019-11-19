AUSTIN, Texas — A system of trails, parks and transportation-focused development may be getting one step closer to becoming a reality in Austin.

On Monday, Capital Metro board members approved a resolution for the Red Line Parkway plan. The parkway would be a 32-mile trail built along the red line from Downtown Austin to Leander.

This resolution comes after the Austin City Council approved to have some city staff members look into a partnership with the Red Line Parkway initiative. That nonprofit organization, which was founded in 2017, is aimed at developing the trail and parkway.

RELATED: Austin City Council moves closer to adding 2 new MetroRail stations

"Our vision is a thriving, inclusive, multi-functional parkway that provides convenient, enjoyable, car-free access to transit, parks, public art and other urban, suburban and rural destinations," the nonprofit said online.

Councilmember Leslie Pool told KVUE the passing of the resolution is one step closer to achieving Austin's climate protection goals.

"We know from a 2018 environmental report that single-occupancy vehicles produce 36% of Austin's greenhouse gas emissions," said Pool. "I’m proud that this Council demonstrated its strong commitment to achieving our climate protection goals."

The Red Line Parkway Initiative will host a launch party on Nov. 21 at Palm Door on Sabine Street. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 each.

WATCH: CapMetro proposes updated Austin transit plan

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin police searching for 21-year-old man last seen on Rainey Street

Drag queen says she was denied entry to Austin Whataburger because she was dressed in drag

Hondo PD cancels runaway teen's Amber Alert due to 'resident complaints'