Bus crash causes I-35 to shut down in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A wreck in New Braunfels is causing a big traffic jam northeast of San Antonio.

The northbound lanes of I-35 are shut down near Highway 46 due to crash involving a bus that happened around 9:50 a.m. north of there near FM 306 involving several vehicles. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the bus was carrying more than 40 adult passengers. No injuries were reported from those on the bus, but two people from other vehicles have been transported to area hospitals.

It's expected to take up to two hours to clear the scene. It is not known where the bus was headed.

NBPD has been posting updates on their social media accounts. They are asking the public to find another route around the area while they work to clear the crash.

On Twitter, NBPD said to expect "significant delays."

