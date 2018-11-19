AUSTIN — Here is a general idea of what drivers in Central Texas can expect for their Thanksgiving holiday travel.

Drivers will begin seeing heavy congestion starting Monday until Wednesday. This congestion will likely take place in the evening hours between 5 and 7 p.m.

AAA suggests taking the 130 toll road during this time as your alternate route is highly suggested.

Some of the heaviest congested spots will be on I-35, and they include Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and near Stassney Lane.

Here is a list of the worst hot spots in Austin:

1. I-35 S at FM-2001/EXIT 220 SOUTHBOUND

2. I-35 S at SLAUGHTER LN/EXIT 226 SOUTHBOUND

3. US-290 E at TX-95 (ELGIN) (WEST) EASTBOUND

4. I-35 N at I-35 BUS NORTHBOUND

5. I-35 S at ONION CREEK PKWY/EXIT 225 SOUTHBOUND

6. I-35 N at MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD/19TH ST/EXIT 235 NORTHBOUND

7. I-35 S at FM-620/EXIT 252 SOUTHBOUND

8. TX-360 LOOP N at US-183 NORTHBOUND

9. MOPAC S at S CAPITAL OF TEXAS HWY SOUTHBOUND

10. I-35 N at STASSNEY LN NORTHBOUND

11. I-35 S at MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD/19TH ST/EXIT 235A SOUTHBOUND

12. TX-71 E at OLD FREDERICKSBURG RD EASTBOUND

13 TX-130 N at I-35/US-81 NORTHBOUND

14. MOPAC N at FM-2222/NORTHLAND DR NORTHBOUND

15. I-35 S at MANOR RD (OVERPASS) SOUTHBOUND

Coming back home, it is recommended to travel Saturday or Sunday morning, as any time after noon on Sunday will be heavily congested.

