Travis County asks for public comment on southeast Austin transportation expansion plan

The project, which includes a four-lane divided road with sidewalks and bike lanes, would also include a connection to State Highway 45 East.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Leaders in Travis County are asking the public for feedback on a new transportation proposal with improvements affecting roadways in southeast Travis County.

The South Pleasant Valley Road Project would propose a new four-lane divided road with bike lanes and sidewalks which would run from south of Farm to Market Road 1327 along Bradshaw Road to River Plantation Drive.

Here is a look at what the road would look like after construction:

The project's preferred alignment for road improvements also includes also provides a connection to State Highway 45 East.

The virtual open house for the public to comment on this project is available from Jan. 13 to Jan. 27. Visit the project's website here to leave a comment.

If approved, construction could start sometime in early 2022 and end in 2023, according to county officials.