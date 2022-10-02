Large hole on Riverside Drive near Downtown Austin expected to cause traffic issues

The hole, which appears to be about the size of a roadway lane, is located on Riverside Drive, just east of South Lamar Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — There is a large hole in Riverside Drive after a water main broke. The hole is expected to create traffic issues for Downtown Austin commuters Thursday morning.

KVUE viewers started reaching out at around 7 p.m. Wednesday to report the problem. A KVUE crew filmed the massive hole overnight, where Austin Water crews have closed the road for repairs.

KVUE viewer Anthony Ferraro sent the following photo of the hole:

Officials told KVUE that Austin Water customers are not experiencing issues with their water as a result of the water main break. However, if you travel along the road, you'll want to consider an alternate route.

A supervisor for Thursday's work crew said it is not a sinkhole. The hole was created for crews to work in, considering the water main is large. There is no estimate for when the work will be completed, however, the supervisor expects it to be completed Thursday.

