AUSTIN, Texas — As Halloween descends on Austin, the city and Austin Police Department are preparing for big crowds.

That means that drivers will see plenty of road closures Oct. 31 around Downtown Austin.

Here's a breakdown of which streets you should avoid as the party starts.

Sixth Street will be closed to drivers from Brazos Street to the west frontage road of Interstate 35. Sixth Street cross-roads will also be closed between Fifth and Seventh streets.

The City hopes to have all roads closed down by 6 p.m. Make sure that your car is not parked on one of the closed roads after 6 p.m. – that's when the City plans on towing vehicles.

While it's a fun holiday to celebrate, the APD wants to make sure everyone stays safe on the roads. The department announced that officers will conduct a no-refusal driving while intoxicated initiative from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Oct. 31.

KVUE REWIND: Halloween in Austin 1979 – costume shop masks

