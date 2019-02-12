AUSTIN, Texas — Heads up, drivers. Several Interstate Highway 35 mainlanes will be temporarily closed Monday night.

Northbound I-35 mainlanes will be closed and southbound mainlanes will be reduced to two lanes between Rundberg Lane and US 183. The closures will begin at 10 p.m. and end no later than 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews will be removing an overhead sign bridge and set high mast lighting poles.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at Rundberg Lane at exit 241 and drivers will be able to re-enter the mainlanes at the next entrance ramp before Rundberg Lane, TxDOT said.

Delays will be expected so drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and find an alternate route.

