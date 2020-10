An 18-wheeler hit someone walking around 3 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Northbound I-35 lanes were closed near the US 183 intersection at Anderson Lane after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

According to Austin police, someone was hit by an 18-wheeler around 3 a.m.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did stay on the scene and talk to officers. He's not expected to be charged at this time.

The interstate reopened around 5:45 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.