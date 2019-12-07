AUSTIN, Texas — There will be construction work this week on Interstate 35, causing even more delays on the busy highway.
Northbound I-35 main lane traffic will be shifted west between Rundberg Lane and U.S. 290 East this weekend so a bridge can be demolished and a beam can be set. I-35 main lane traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction.
The rerouting will run from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Tropical Storm Barry slow-moving and gaining strength
Caught on Camera: Man says alleged homeless person attacked him outside of Downtown Austin building
Austin police trying to identify suspects in kidnapping of teen