AUSTIN, Texas — There will be construction work this week on Interstate 35, causing even more delays on the busy highway.

Northbound I-35 main lane traffic will be shifted west between Rundberg Lane and U.S. 290 East this weekend so a bridge can be demolished and a beam can be set. I-35 main lane traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction.

The rerouting will run from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

