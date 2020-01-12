I-35 stretch through Austin listed as most congested roadway in Texas

Three stretches of freeways in the Austin area made the top 25 on the list: two portions of Interstate 35 and one section of MoPac Expressway.

AUSTIN, Texas — The stretch of Interstate 35 through Downtown Austin was ranked as the most congested roadway in Texas this year, according to Texas A&M University.

It came in at the No. 1 spot on the list in 2020 after being ranked No. 2 in 2019.

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) released the rankings of all the roadways in Texas that are the most congested on its website.

The 2020 ranking of the state's most congested roadways provides a picture of Texas' growth and gridlock before the COVID-19 pandemic. TTI’s analysis provides a variety of congestion measures for more than 1,800 roadway sections across Texas, according to TTI's website.

You can view the rankings on the interactive map below:

I-35 through Downtown Austin overtook Houston’s West Loop (I-610) as the most gridlocked roadway in the Lone Star State, while Houston’s Southwest Freeway (I-69), Dallas’ Woodall Rodgers Freeway (SS-366) and the Eastex Freeway (I-69) in Houston round out the top five.

The roads were ranked based on "annual delay per mile (person-hours)":

I-35 through Downtown Austin: 1,647,353 Houston’s West Loop (I-610): 1,628,226 Houston’s Southwest Freeway (I-69): 1,212,072 Dallas’ Woodall Rodgers Freeway (SS-366): 1,101,570 Eastex Freeway (I-69): 1,003,970

"Annual delay per mile" is computed as annual hours of delay – the sum of the extra travel time in the peak period, off-peak period and weekend – divided by segment length so that comparable values are obtained.

Of the top 25 roadways listed by TTI, there were three stretches of road in Travis County on the list: I-35 twice (between U.S 290 and State Highway 71 and between State Highway 71 and Slaughter Lane) and MoPac Expressway/SL-1 (between U.S 183 and Loop 360/Capital of Texas Highway).

Here is a full look at the TTI report: