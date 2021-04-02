LIVE: Interstate 35 southbound lanes shut down due to deadly crash, police say

The traffic Thursday morning was caused by a deadly crash in the 4300 block of Interstate 35, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Lanes of Interstate 35 were shut down Thursday morning due to a deadly crash, Austin police said.

Police said all southbound lanes of Interstate 35 were shut down due to the crash that happened in the upper deck of the highway in the 4300 block. The crash happened at approximately 1 a.m., police said.

The APD said one person was killed in the crash, but no other vehicles were involved.

According to police, the driver of a semi truck lost control and the cab separated from the truck and nearly 100 gallons of diesel poured from the upper deck into a drain storm. Crews worked Monday morning to clean it up and said it would be hours before the roads open again.

The APD asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of Interstate 35 are shut down due to a deadly crash that happened in the 4300 block of the upper deck, Austin PD said. Please avoid the area if possible https://t.co/OfkraMCNuB — KVUE News (@KVUE) February 4, 2021