After 3 years, MoPac's $53.5M intersections project is complete

After three years of work on an improvement project on one of Austin's busiest highways, the project is officially complete.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Texas Department of Transportation will host a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of MoPac Expressway's intersections project.

The $53.5 million project started in January 2018 and was completed in December 2020.

Here's what the project includes:

Extension of the MoPac main lanes below existing street level

Bridges constructed at La Crosse Avenue and Slaughter Lane

Diverging diamond intersection at Slaughter Lane

In addition, a shared-use path was made along the MoPac Expressway within the project limits to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

You can read more about the project online here.