AUSTIN, Texas — Watch out, Austin drivers. TxDOT will be conducting mainlane reductions on Interstate 35, starting Sunday evening through Friday, Dec. 13.

TxDOT said the mainlane reductions on I-35 will affect the area between Rutherford Lane and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on a nightly basis until Dec. 13.

Northbound and southbound lanes will be affected, according to TxDOT.

Delays will be expected so drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and find an alternate route.

