AUSTIN, Texas — Watch out, Austin drivers. TxDOT will be conducting mainlane reductions on Interstate 35, starting Sunday evening through Friday, Dec. 13.
TxDOT said the mainlane reductions on I-35 will affect the area between Rutherford Lane and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on a nightly basis until Dec. 13.
Northbound and southbound lanes will be affected, according to TxDOT.
RELATED:
Technology upgrades coming to I-35 to help with traffic
The past, present and future of I-35
Delays will be expected so drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and find an alternate route.
WATCH: A deep dive into the past, present and future of I-35
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
It's official: The Texas Longhorns are playing in the Valero Alamo Bowl
Here's how you can get your tickets to the Valero Alamo Bowl, Longhorns fans
Austin mother of 3 killed by estranged husband in front of her children
Matthew McConaughey plays Austin tour guide for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner